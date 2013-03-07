SEE PICS: Glee cast get all dressed up for charity party

The cast of Glee spent their weekend making the most of the remaining summer vibes at a charity garden party in LA

Never ones to miss out on a re-union, Gleeks Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jayma Mays, Mike O'Malley, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris and Jessalyn Gilsig all took time out from their schedules this weekend for a charity brunch in Santa Monica.

With the latest series of Glee soon to hit our screens and the latest episodes featuring an all-star line-up of guest appearances already having gone down a storm in the US, the cast had plenty to celebrate.

SEE MORE GLEE CAST PICTURES HERE

With the boys looking country cool in plaid outerwear and the ladies opting for pretty silk blouses and pencil skirts they looked quite the sophisticated set, and almost unrecognisable from their on-screen personas, as they posed in the treatment centre gardens.

It wasn't all time out though, as the stars lent their voices to a performance while their fellow guests tucked in to brunch.

We bet they went down a storm, but it's the Britney extravaganza we can't wait to catch!

By Hayley Spencer

WATCH OUR GLEE COSTUME SPECIAL BELOW

