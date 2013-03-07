SEE PICS: Giant David Beckham for H&M bags dropped around London!

Have you seen the giant H&M bags displaying a topless David Beckham which have been dropped around London?

As if the images of the footballer dad wearing his new David Beckham bodywear range weren’t enough for us, H&M have gone one step further and dropped oversize bags around London - featuring a topless Becks!

MORE DAVID BECKHAM PICTURES

So feast your eyes on these snaps of the bags, which were placed at Tower Bridge, Victoria station and other capital locations this morning.

RIHANNA ROCKS OUT AT MICHAEL JACKSON TOUR OPENING NIGHT

If you’re in London and fancy a piece of giant Becks (and who doesn’t?) the bags can also be found at Westfield White City and Stratford and in Covent Garden. We bet wife Victoria and kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and baby Harper are proud of their dashing dad!