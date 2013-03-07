SEE PICS George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis out and about in Milan

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis have been quite the couple out and about in Milan. Whether it be the front row at Milan Fashion Week or a stylish dinner date, they’re barely pictured apart!

The couple wowed at the Giorgio Armani SS11 show turning up in matching black suits (pictured bottom left). Sitting front row with Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green, the couple looked loved up and posed for pictures with Armani after the show.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Another day, another front row George played escort to Elisabetta, the brand’s lingerie model, at the Roberto Cavalli show. Cavalli has described Elisabetta as: ‘A real woman, with appeal, charisma and sensuality.’ No wonder George is smitten!

And what a stylish pair they make. Closing MFW with supper at Nobu, George did his usual cool smart casual with a black suit and shirt while Elisabetta demonstrated how to wear a Herve Leger: great body, black shawl, stilettos. Perfect!

By Sarah Smith