SEE PICS: Emma Stone and stars of The Help at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood lunch

The Help stars Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer hit the 5th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon...

Emma Stone and her Oscar-nominated The Help co-stars Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis were among attendees at Essence’s 5th Annual Black Women in Hollywood lunch.

Monochrome fashion ruled the day, with Emma sporting a cute long-sleeve full-skirted Elie Saab white frock, while Octavia chose a custom Tadashi Shoji skirt as part of her ensemble (adding a splash of colour with cute purple heels).

The event in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, with Mission: Impossible 4 star Paula Patton in attendance – wearing white Marchesa – alongside Jackie Brown’s Pam Grier, Kelly Rowland and Dreamgirls actress Anika Noni-Rose.

Up-and-coming Brit actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore a 50s-style monochrome frock, while we had a Flashdance flashback on seeing Jennifer Beals!

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood