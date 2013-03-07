SEE PICS: Drew Barrymore’s engagement party!

Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell help Drew celebrate at her engagement party!

Drew Barrymore officially celebrated her engagement to fiancé Will Kopelman with a party in New York over the weekend, with celebrity guests including pals Lake Bell and Cameron Diaz.

SEE MORE DREW BARRYMORE

Drew looked stunning in a navy and print maxidress worn with a black blazer and statement necklace, her blonde hair left au naturel. Cameron opted for an all-black ensemble to celebrate her BFF’s engagement, wearing an LBD and blazer and accessorising with a clutch and ankle-strap high heels.

CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS

Earlier in the day, Drew showed off another cute look in on-trend printed trousers, a vintage tee and blazer, worn with sandals, sunglasses and a safari-trend bag.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood