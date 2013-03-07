SEE PICS: David Beckham and Tom Cruise take their sons to Lakers game in LA

David Beckham and Tom Cruise hang out with their boys at LA Lakers game...

Enjoying some father and son time, David Beckham and Tom Cruise both took their sons to the LA Lakers game.

It was a boys' day out for the Beckhams, who took a break from the footie, in favour of the all-American sport - basketball. Looking super proud of his eldest son Brooklyn, David put a fatherly arm around him as they chatted about the game.

And joining David and Brooklyn in the next row was Tom Cruise and his son Connor - also avid Lakers fans.

The Beckhams and the Cruise boys looked like they were loving their meet-up, as buddies David and Tom caught up on their latest family news.

Also at the big game was Vanessa Hudgens and Jack Nicholson and his son Raymond.

By Tara Gardner