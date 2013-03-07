SEE PICS: David and Victoria Beckham pose for sexy his-and-her covers

10 Magazine
by: Harriet Reuter Hapgood
7 Mar 2013

Posh and David get gritty for artsy magazine

Whoa! What have we here? Another Victoria and David Beckham editorial? Sure, but it’s not just any editorial. The picture-perfect couple roughed it up for the double-cover issue (that’s right – no sharing for these two!) of American fashion magazine 10.

Victoria gets curly with a ringlet-filled bob for her cover, while hubby David, who is used to showing off a lot of skin in his underwear adverts, covers up a bit but still smoulders in his mechanic get-up. He can work on our car any day!

Even though we’re a fan of David’s flawless physique, we gotta hand it to the Mrs who looks absolutely divine in her skin-tight nude minidress by Roland Mouret, shading her eyes ever so mysteriously with a sheer black jumper. Her photograph is a pure work of art, thanks to photographer Cedric Bouchet.

And if you can take your eyes off of the stunning couple for just a second, you’ll get to read about Mrs B’s dress swap with Jennifer Lopez and David’s experiences with stripping down for the Armani campaign. Happy reading!

By Monica Derevjanik

