SEE PICS: Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

We've got preview pics from the much-anticipated new film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo!

Based on the iconic book franchise by Stieg Larsson, the latest movie adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Movie newcomer Rooney plays Lisbeth Salander, the main character in the novel trilogy, while Daniel stars as controversial journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the tense action thriller.

Fans of the book will have to wait until the end of the year to see the film. If you can't wait that long make sure you watch the exciting trailer.(Below, left)