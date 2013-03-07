SEE PICS: Courteney Cox in NYC and Hayden Panettiere in LA

Scream 4 stars Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere hit the American TV circuit to promote the new horror film

It’s been 15 years since the first Scream film had us, well, screaming and 11 years since the franchise last scared us with Scream 3 in 2000. Now the Ghostface Killer is back – and so are stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

The original trio are joined by a host of hot young Hollywood blood, including Emma Roberts, Anna Paquin, 90210’s Shenae Grimes, and former InStyle cover girl Hayden Panettiere (who would have been just six when the original film hit cinemas!).

Hayden stopped by US show Extra TV in Los Angeles to promote the horror film, sporting an enviable golden tan and looking laid-back in a one-shouldered grey jersey minidress, nude stilettos and aviator sunglasses.

Over in New York, her co-star Courteney Cox appeared on Good Morning America in a chic skirt-and-blouse ensemble by Roland Mouret, topped off by a we-want-it blush-pink leather jacket and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood