SEE PICS: Cheryl Cole's new single style!

For her debut single, Fight For This Love, Cheryl Cole channelled an edgy street vibe and military garb.

A sneak peek of pics from her new single, 3 Words, shows that Cheryl has this time chosen an all together more feminine look, opting for a full-length, floor-sweeping black gown, with her voluminous hair cascading over her shoulders.

The X Factor judge teamed up with The Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.Am for the new single, which tells the story of a couple who socialise separately and are both hit on by the members of the opposite sex. Cheryl also teamed up with the rapper for 5 songs on her new album.

Three Words is the title song from her number one album, which was released last month, and has already charted at no. 26 from downloads alone, but is officially released on 21 December.

We’re liking the grown-up glam, and can’t wait to see more!

By Ruth Doherty