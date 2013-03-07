SEE PICS: Cheryl Cole’s new album cover!

Cheryl Cole gives us a glimpse of the exciting album cover to her brand new release Messy Little Raindrops!

Cheryl Cole has been on top notch after making a speedy recovery and rejoining the judges on the X Factor. She’s been hitting all the right style notes on the show, but it looks as though she hasn’t forgotten her musical notes either!

Giving us a sneak peek of her brand new album Messy Little Raindrops, the singer looks gorgeous as she poses on the front in an orange and pink dress with killer spiked leopard print Christian Louboutins.

‘I want people to be like, “Wow, I really, really enjoy this album,”’ she told press.

‘So I’m not going to put anything out until I feel like that.’

Catch Cheryl performing her first single from the album, Promise This, on the X Factor on 24 October. Due to be released on 1 November, we reckon if you can judge a CD by its cover, then Cheryl’s definitely onto a winner!

By Asha Joneja

