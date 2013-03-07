SEE PICS: Cheryl Cole is back!

Last night InStyle went along to see Cheryl Cole at the launch of new jewellery collection Promise for de Grisogono

All glammed up in her gold embellished Elie Saab mini dress, Louboutins and of course, the Promise ring on her little finger, Cheryl Cole looked better than ever!

Her hair, was long and full-bodied (just the way she likes it), her eyes were super smoky with intense lashes and her skin had a healthy bronzed glow. It was her first live public appearance since she had malaria this summer, and now she’s back and fighting fit.

As soon as she stepped in to the exclusive Nobu restaurant in central London, the flashbulbs went off like crazy and the party-goers gawped at just how pretty the X Factor judge is in real life.

She was there to promote Promise, a ring collection she’s launching for the luxury jewellery firm de Grisogono. Cheryl has previously worn pieces by the jeweller on the X Factor and even did an appearance for the firm at a Cannes party back in May.

After the unveiling of Promise, the party continued and Cheryl was joined by several of her celebrity friends including Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, X Factor judge Louis Walsh and the ever stylish Diana Vickers.

By Leanne Bayley

