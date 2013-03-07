SEE PICS Cheryl Cole at book signing

It’s the weekend and you know what that means don’t you? An X Factor fuelled few days! While we loved Nicole Scherzinger we’re happy to have Cheryl Cole back on our screens and more stylish than ever!

Two nights ago InStyle went along to see Cheryl Cole at her FIRST public appearance since contracting malaria and now we’re pleased to see her out and about again at the launch of her new book.

Dressed fabulously in her very on-trend military ensemble she arrived at Waterstone’s flagship store in London’s Picadilly to meet her fans and sign copies of her first book – Through My Eyes.

From where we were looking her camouflage-esque skinny jeans, khaki satin shirt cinched-in at the waist and her super strappy shoes ensured she nailed the trend with military precision. We love the look, from her chestnut coloured hair down to her gold metallic nail polish on her toes. Picture perfect!

Her book reveals how she’s slowly finding her feet as a solo artist after moving on from Girls Aloud and includes lots of gorgeous pictures of her inside.

We’ll be reading ours during the ad breaks of X Factor.

By Leanne Bayley