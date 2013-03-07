SEE PICS: Celebs hit the Made In Dagenham London premiere

Last night saw the premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Made In Dagenham. Both Bond girl Rosamund Pike and Jaime Winstone were there looking gorgeous as they signed autographs and posed for photographers alongside a vintage 60s Ford Cortina in London's Leicester Square.

Rosamund Pike looked radiant in her Mary Katrantzou dress and purple studded courts. Her loose, tousled hair and minimal make-up shows us why she's one to watch in the style stakes.



Jaime looked stunning in her dove-grey long gown with delicate beading covering the bodice and spaghetti straps. We love the burgundy suede courts she teamed it with and her blonde hair was styled to perfection in a loose bun. Her grey, smoky eyes topped the look off perfectly.

The car played a starring role on the red carpet with all the stars posing with it! It stars in the film too as the Cortina was made at the Ford Dagenham plant, where the film is based. Set in 1968, the movie follows the story of female workers who walked out in protest at sexual discrimination at the plant.

Also at the premiere was Jaime's friend Daisy Lowe who wore a short printed Biba-esque mini dress with opaque tights and boots. Her Brigitte Bardot hair ensured her look was a complete swinging 60s babe.

The party carried on at Floridita in Soho where celebrities drank Mojitos, ate Cuban style canapes and danced barefoot to music from the 60s.



By Leanne Bayley