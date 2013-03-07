SEE PICS: Celebs hit the beach!

Olivia Palermo and Tilda Swinton party on the beach in the Maldives

Nothing is more decadent than sitting on a tropical beach when the weather at home reaches freezing point so we were more than a bit jealous to see that Olivia Palermo and Tilda Swinton were just two of the stars to hit the beach in the Maldives to celebrate the 15th anniversary of luxury resort Soenva Fushi.

The exclusive hotel has played host to a long list of celebrities, from Kate Moss to Madonna, thanks to its five-star spa, gourmet cuisine and secluded grounds.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal on the beach, followed by seaside dancing and bike races. Wish we were there!

By Maria Milano

