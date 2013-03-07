SEE PICS: Cat Deeley stole the show at the Links of London party

Links of London hosted a cocktail party last night and InStyle went along! See who graced the decks and what Cat wore…

It was a busy old night last night, after a visit to the launch of Lily Allen’s Lucy in Disguise we made a mad dash to The Club at The Ivy for the Links of London party. Phew! It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it!

The party was for the star of the evening, Cat Deeley who is an ambassador for the brand and fronts the AW10 campaign. She’s looking better than ever lately and looked amazing in her purple Pucci fishtail gown with an amazing cut-out back. An elegant black clutch and Links of London accessories topped her look off perfectly.

Her hair was perfection (as usual), just how does she get those blonde tresses quite so tousled?

There was another special guest of the night, guest DJ Daisy Lowe joined Josephine de la Baume and Valentine Fillol-Cordier on the decks for some great party tunes. While Cat was all bright and colourful, Daisy chose black and lots of it! Her short LBD with a vintage lace overcoat and dark plum lips suited her perfectly.

Links of London told us they chose Cat for: ‘her beauty and fresh London feel – something that embodies the essence of the Links of London brand’. What with that dress, her natural smile and her inate sense of style we can certainly see why!

By Leanne Bayley