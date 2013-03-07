SEE PICS! Britney Spears wows on US TV

There’s no doubt about it, Britney Spears is back and looking better than ever. The pop princess put in an appearance on America’s Jimmy Kimmel Live TV show yesterday, where she gave a super-sexy performance of her latest hits, “Til the World Ends” and “Hold It Against Me”, dressed in a studded bodice, fishnet hose and platform peep-toes. She later changed into a green and black leotard.

Spears has long been a fan of corsets for her on-stage appearances and can be seen in Dolce & Gabbana’s sexy versions on the cover of her new album, Femme Fatale.

READ ABOUT BRITNEY'S DOLCE & GABBANA CORSETS

The singer also gave a plucky interview and even played along with fellow guest Johnny Knoxville’s prank that showed her stuck in a (pretend) portaloo.

Welcome back, Brit!

By Maria Milano