SEE PICS: Britney Spears on Femme Fatale tour

Britney Spears has proven she’s back on form with a killer bod and sold out shows on her Femme Fatale tour

Pop sensation Britney Spears is taking the States by storm once again with an uber-toned physique, eye-catching costumes and playing all our favourite hits on her Femme Fatale tour.

Taking to the stage of a sold out show in Detroit, Michigan, Britney captured the audience’s attention from the word go with costume changes aplenty, from a kimono-style gown to micro shorts and a cropped studded leather jacket.

With 26 European dates to be added to the tour, promising stops in London, Birmingham and Newcastle, keep your eye out for tickets to see it for yourself!