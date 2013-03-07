SEE PICS Brad Pitt smoulders on set

Brad Pitt looks better than ever on the set of new film Moneyballs.

The beard’s gone and there’s not a beanie hat in sight on the set of Brad Pitt’s new film Moneyballs.

Brad Pitt has been spotted filming in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seems he’s back to his smooth former self. In a white shirt and tie with suit trousers and a long charcoal trench coat, he looked just as dapper as he did a decade ago in Ocean’s Eleven.

Clean shaven and in large brown sunglasses (in the rain!), Brad’s playing Billy Beane in the baseball biopic, Moneyballs. The film, based on a book of the same name, follows Billy Beane, the manager of Oakland Atheletics, in his formation of a baseball team against all the odds.

With Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Superbad’s Jonah Hill also starring, we think Moneyballs could be one of 2011’s top films!

By Sarah Smith