SEE PICS: Blake Lively, Russell Brand, Ryan Reynolds all honoured at the CinemaCon Awards Gala!

A star-studded awards ceremony saw celebs including Blake Lively, Russell Brand and Ryan Reynolds scoop prizes at the CinemaCon Awards Gala

Honouring the best in acting talent, the annual CinemaCon Awards Gala was held in Las Vegas, and celebrated the likes of Blake Lively, Russell Brand, Ryan Reynolds and more.

Blake Lively treated us to two gorgeously different looks for the event, starting off with a gorgeous all-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble of a lacy dress with a blazer, teamed with Christian Louboutin booties for the photocall.

For the ultra glam awards ceremony, Blake pulled out all the style stops in a stunning red Marchesa embroidered silk organza illusion cap sleeve dress with beautiful tulle ruffle skirt as she scooped the CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award.

Meanwhile other celebs to scoop prizes included Blake's Green Lantern co-star Ryan Reynolds, Russell Brand, Helen Mirren and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley.

