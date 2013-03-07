SEE PICS: AnnaSophia Robb on set of The Carrie Diaries

AnnaSophia Robb gets dressed up on the set of Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries

Playing Sarah Jessica Parker’s long-loved character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries, AnnaSophia Robb has got some pretty big Manolo Blahnik shoes to fill.

But the curly-haired actress is taking the role in her stride and has been spotted sporting some eccentric ensembles on set in New York.

Putting an '80s twist on the character’s individual style, costume designer Eric Daman, who also worked on Sex and the City and Gossip Girl, has clearly got the young Carrie Bradshaw sussed!

