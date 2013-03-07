SEE PICS: All-out A-list Glam at the Governors Awards

Hollywood’s finest got all glammed up for the 2nd Annual Academy Governors Awards in LA.

The Governors Awards summoned some Oscars-style glamour as stars from behind and in front of the cameras gathered to celebrate cinema’s legends.

Only in its second year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards celebrated the Honorary Oscar and Irving Thalberg Award nominees in a night dedicated to the cinematic greats. And what an opportunity for our favourite A-listers to show us their Oscar dress potential.

Hilary Swank made us swoon in a sculpted tulle cocktail dress by Marchesa teamed with Christian Louboutin for Marchesa peep-toe shoe boots and azure jewellery that highlighted the painterly strokes through her black dress.

Burgundy-fuchsia was the colour of choice for Natalie Portman. Going long in Lanvin, a gathered hem exposed a flash of leg and matching sky-high Stella McCartney wedges.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Meanwhile, Heather Graham opted for post-box red and pearls and Juliette Lewis dazzled in a navy crepe silk gown by Reem Acra.

Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award winner Francis Ford Coppola was joined by his notoriously stylish daughter Sofia Coppola. True to her simple style, in a silk shift dress and round-toe wedges, Sofia showed how to do understated glamour and made sure her father was the centre of attention.

And this was just the warm up? Our Oscars style countdown has already begun!

By Sarah Smith