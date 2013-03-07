SEE PICS: A style-studded Night of Stars bash

Kate Bosworth and Leighton Meester led a celeb-packed 27th Annual Night of Stars red carpet bash in NYC last night...

The stars were out to celebrate style last night for the 27th Annual Night of Stars event in New York's super cool Cipriani restaurant.

MORE KATE BOSWORTH PICS

A huge bash to celebrate fashion, Proenza Schouler design duo Jack MCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were just some of the honoured creatives at the event.

And giving a nod to her favourite honourees, Kate Bosworth was just one of Hollywood's most stylish leading ladies present, showing her ahead-of-trend prowess, in a vibrant orange mesh Proenza Schouler SS11 shift dress with red applique detailing. Not wanting to deflect the colour intensity too much, Kate kept her accessories to a pared-down black clutch and black pumps to let the dress do the talking.

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl Leighton Meester went down the other end of the spectrum opting for a cookies and cream two-tone Giambatista Valli bandage dress with pretty front draping detail. Adding some statement sparkle with a green jewelled Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, while keeping her feet neatly pared-down in Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.

Jennifer Connelly gave some tough love to her favourite designer Balenciaga in an edgy black and white asymmetric dress with tough stud detailing and a patterned skirt. The label's designer Nicolas Ghesquiere won the Superstar Award.

And never one to miss a red carpet do, Olivia Palermo arrived in a gorgeous LBD with blue accessories.

Other top designers at the bash included Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Pierre Cardin and Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant who won an award.

MORE CELEB NEWS

By Tara Gardner