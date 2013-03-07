SEE PIC: Taylor Swift goes retro with spotty dress

Taylor Swift certainly lives up to her America’s Sweetheart moniker with her fashion choices. The starlet, who earlier this week picked up a gong at the Academy of Country Music Awards, appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno yesterday in a beyond-adorable black and red polka-dot bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

While her blonde ringlets were styled in her signature side-swept chignon, her bright red lipstick made for a bold new beauty look and added extra glamour to the retro look. We love it!

By Maria Milano