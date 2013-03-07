SEE PIC: Sienna Miller goes back to boho in the sun

Style savvy Sienna Miller goes back to her boho roots for a walk in the park…

Sienna Miller’s boho chic was all the rage back in the early noughties when a coin belt and a Chloe Paddington bag were must have accessories, and it looks like the sun made Sienna put on her sentimental hat for a stroll through London’s Primrose Hill.

Wearing a pretty cotton sundress with dipped hem and embroidered neckline, Sienna looked every bit her boho former self with lace-up boots and vintage style sunglasses.

Currently earning rave reviews in Flare Path at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Sienna’s been more of a skinny jeans and jumper girl of late. We hope this boho flashback wasn’t a one off!

By Sarah Smith