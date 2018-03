Blonde bombshell Scarlett Johansson goes short and curly for her latest role, Under The Skin

Check out these snaps of Scarlett Johansson looking practically unrecognisable! The actress, known for her blonde tresses and curve-skimming frocks, swapped the glamour of the red carpet for the rugged Scottish shoreline for her latest film, Under The Skin yesterday.

Taking on the role of Sci-Fi heroine Laura, a hitchhiker facing abduction by aliens, Scarlett was seen sporting a curly, bobbed wig, a faux fur jacket and skinny acid-washed jeans.

What a transformation!

By Maria Milano