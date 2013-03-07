SEE PIC: Reese Witherspoon wows in a pale pink wedding dress

Water For Elephants actress Reese Witherspoon went for a blush-hued wedding dress to marry talent agent Jim Toth in California last week.

Pretty in pink, Reese called on awards season favourite designer Monique Lhullier for a pale pink Chantilly lace corseted dress that perfectly complimented the bride’s rosy complexion and long blonde locks.

Like mother like daughter, Reese’s 11-year-old daughter Ava acted as maid of honour to her mum also wearing a Lhullier dress.

And it was a hat trick for the designer with the blushing bride changing into a shorter white number by Monique Lhullier for the reception.

Reese proved that you don’t have to go for classic white on your big day, we wonder if Kate Middleton’s been taking notes...

By Sarah Smith