SEE PIC: David Beckham and Justin Bieber share a sunbed?
Victoria Beckham/Twit Pics
by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Victoria Beckham posts pic on Twitter of Justin Bieber catching some rays with David!

A little bit late for April Fool's Day, Victoria Beckham posted a pic of Justin Bieber sharing a sunbed with hubby David...

Tweeting to fans: "OMG!!!!a visitor just arrived!!!!Guess who????!!!!! X vb"

She followed up her tweet with: "He took my sunbed!!!!!!x" and a twit pic - revealing Justin Bieber sharing a sunbed with David.

But it turned out the Biebs hadn't hit up the Beckham household for a cuppa, it was in fact a cardboard cut-out of the pint-sized popstar, while the real JB was on tour in Europe.

Last week David went on a US talk show and revealed his son Romeo's desire to name the new baby Justine Bieber Beckham. He added: "The funny thing is, I was on the way to school drop off the other day and my youngest said, "Do you think we could have a play date with Justin Bieber?" I think he's a little bit busy."

Clearly not to busy to hang out with Dave and catch some rays...

