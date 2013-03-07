SEE PHOTOS: Dita Von Teese's new Wonderbra collection

The burlesque star launched her brand new collection for Wonderbra yesterday…

Dita Von Teese has launched a second collection for Wonderbra, this time called The Party Edition.

Dressed in a curve-enhancing Christian Dior suit and elbow-length leather gloves, the burlesque beauty stayed fully-clothed and let her Amazonian models do the lingerie modelling.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF DITA VON TEESE

The models were styled with Dita-esque rouge pouts and waved, 40s updos as they posed with Dita on a chaise longue in a suite at the celebrity's favourite London hotel, The Dorchester.

SHOP DITA'S COLLECTION FOR WONDERBRA

The collection itself comprises five different styles of bra with bow and sequin details and luxurious velvet straps. And, being the queen of tease, Dita's range also includes a vintage-style red and black suspender belt.

Dita's love of all things lacy made her the natural choice for Wonderbra when they were looking for a celebrity collaborator. The burlesque star cites browsing gorgeous underpinnings as one of her favourite shopping habits so she has more than a little expertise in what makes great lingerie...

We can't wait till the collection hits the shops!

By Pat McNulty