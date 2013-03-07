SEE NEW Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 poster!

SEE the exciting new poster for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2...

With less than four months to go until its release, the Harry Potter tension is mounting, and the latest Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 poster is making us even more excited!

Showing Daniel Radcliffe as Harry coming face-to-face with the dark lord Voldemort, a magic wand is all that lies between the mortal enemies.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is the final film in the epic franchise that has spawned eight films in total. Following on from last year's Part 1 of the final chapter in the story, Part 2 sees Harry, Hermione and Ron facing their biggest challenge ever as they go head-to-head with Voldemort and his dark followers.

How will this final chapter play out? Stay tuned to InStyle as we'll keep you posted with more clips (see left) and stills from the movie.