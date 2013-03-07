SEE: Michelle Williams' Marilyn Monroe transformation

After some time away from the film scene, it's been a big year for Michelle Williams. With her role opposite Ryan Gosling in Blue Valentine already receiving rave reviews at Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival, and now having effortlessly transformed into an one of Hollywood's most iconic personalities, she's proved she's a force to be reckoned with.

Stepping out at Cannes earlier in May the former Dawson's Creek star looked positively glowing with her cute new platinum crop, cut in readiness for her role in My Week with Marilyn.

As well as her stunning new 'do she also had us envious of her recent co-star, the very handsome Ryan Gosling, and it's no surprise the pair have become close since filming as they revealed at the film fest that despite not meeting before filming began, they were later made to spend a month living on set to get into character, doing normal things like grocery shopping and taking their on-screen daughter to a family centre.

The modern love story flits between past and present to show how the pair fell in love followed by their bitter sweet marriage.

Her role as Marilyn couldn't be more different from the raw drama of Blue Valentine, but has an equally impressive cast of co-stars including Emma Watson in one of her first post-Harry Potter roles. Emma plays a young wardrobe assistant who befriends Marilyn on the set of The Prince and The Showgirl.

We loved Michelle's role in Brokeback Mountain, but we're pleased to see her take centre stage - with those blonde locks we're sure she's set to become something of an icon shortly!

By Hayley Spencer