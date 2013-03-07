See Mel C in concert next week!

Tickets are on sale now for Voicestorm concert featuring Mel C, Annie Lennox and newcomer Lauren Pritchard – and it’s all for charity

To pay homage to Dame Anita Roddick and her patronage of the charity Body & Soul, in aid of HIV sufferers and carers, the Roundhouse is hosting a star-studded concert next week.

It's also Dame Anita's birthday and celeb guests confirmed to turn out to wish her many happy returns include Mel C's fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton!

The Body & Soul Voicestorm concert takes place at 7pm on 20 October and features performances from female singers including Annie Lennox (whose new Christmas album is out this December), Spice Girl Melanie C, and upcoming singer Lauren Pritchard.

Tickets cost £40 from voicestorm.org and money raised from the event will go to the help and support of children, young people and families living with or closely affected by HIV. For more info on Body & Soul, please visit bodyandsoulcharity.org.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood