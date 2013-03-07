SEE Mark Owen and Emma Ferguson marry in fairytale wedding

Take That star, Mark Owen, marries in a small and intimate ceremony

Mark Owen emerged with a huge smile on his face as he walked out of the church with his new bride Emma Ferguson.

Under a shower of rose petals, the newlyweds left Cawdor Church in Scotland after saying their vows in front of friends and family in an intimate service.

The bride, Emma Ferguson, looked every inch a fairytale princess in a white lace and embellished gown with a bouquet of white flowers.

Mark Owen was also dressed to the nines in a purple velvet morning suit with traditional top hat. Mark's Take That bandmates, Gary Barlow, Jason Orange and Howard Donald were also sporting big smiles and smart suits as they supported their friend on his big day.

After waving to fans who had gathered at the Church, Mark and the rest of his wedding guests travelled to the 14th century Cawdor Castle for the reception.

Congratulations to Mark and his new bride, Emma.

By Georgie Hindle