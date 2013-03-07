SEE Leighton Meester show off her sexy side in new music video

Leighton Meester wows in the video for her debut single Somebody To Love

Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester gets all hot and steamy in the video for her debut single Somebody To Love, which features Robin Thicke.

The video, which was directed by Zoe Cassavetes, shows Leighton donning a number of sexy outfits, provocative dance moves and sultry stares into the camera.

This is the first single from Leighton's upcoming debut album which is rumored to be self-titled.

Leighton is not only our current style and screen crush, we now love her new music.

This girl can do no wrong.

By Georgie Hindle