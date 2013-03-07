SEE Leighton Meester’s new fringe

Leighton Meester showed off a fab new fringe on Tuesday night, proving she can pull off both bangs and long with aplomb.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY FRINGES HERE

The Gossip Girl stepped out on Tuesday night to a Nylon magazine party in NY, showing off the heavy razored fringe, which she teamed with big-barrelled loose curls.

SEE ALL THE LATEST GOSSIP GIRL PICS HERE

The actress also showcased the look when she performed at the American Eagle Outfitters flagship store opening in NY, where she gave a nod to Bowie-esque 80s rock style.

As Leighton has been spotted with and without a fringe this week, we’re thinking it may just be a hair piece.

But, either way, she rocks!

SEE MORE LEIGHTON MEESTER PICS HERE

By Ruth Doherty

