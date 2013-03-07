SEE Lady GaGa’s most bizarre outfit yet!

Lady GaGa reveals most outlandish outfit EVER at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week after party

If you thought Lady GaGa couldn’t get anymore, well, gaga, feast your eyes on her latest creation! The star went wild for her performance at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week party in a barely-there red lace catsuit and gigantic spiked hair.

Hosted by the designer himself and V magazine, the party was a veritable celebrity bash, with Mischa Barton, Janet Jackson, Lindsay Lohan and Estelle among the famous faces who turned up to watch the Lady herself perform.

While the crowds quenched their thirst with bottles of Belvedere vodka, eyes surely popped out on stalks when GaGa took to her white leather seat and white piano to play a 20-minute set featuring slow, acoustic versions of Poker Face and Just Dance, in her see-through bodysuit.

But her set went down a treat – and she certainly knows the meaning of entertainment!

By Ruth Doherty