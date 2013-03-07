SEE Kimberley Walsh modelling A/W New Look collection

Kimberley Walsh wows as new face of New Look

Kimberley Walsh was last week announced as the new face of New Look – and more pictures of her modelling the new A/W 09/10 collection have been released.

And, boy, does she look good!

Kimberley proves Cheryl Cole is not the only Girls Aloud hottie as the sassy new collection shows off her hourglass figure to perfection.

The singer follows in the footsteps of Lily Allen and Alexa Chung, who have both previously lent their faces and figures to the high street chain.

The campaign sees Kimberley working a sassy collection of dresses for autumn, with glamorous sequins, embellishments and on-trend zips.



Kimberley will be also be modelling New Look's newly launched signature denim line, Yes Yes – which will be available in a suits-all 8-26 size range, as well as key items from the main collection and pieces from the Limited Edition range.

Cheryl, eat your heart out!

By Ruth Doherty