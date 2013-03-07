SEE Kate Moss WOW in Paris and WATCH her Longchamp photo shoot

Kate Moss debuted a new hairdo as well as her eagerly awaited Longchamp bag collection at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel turned designer, Kate Moss, unveiled a bright blonde ‘do and showed off some of her New Year Thailand tan at the Longchamp party in Paris.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICS HERE

Miss Moss arrived at the unveiling of her new collection of bags, designed by herself for the luxury brand, wearing a cropped cream blazer, a mini black-lace dress and pointy Louboutins.

Speaking about the collaboration at the glam bash Kate said: ‘We get on well together. It was a fabulous opportunity for me.’

Although the collection won’t hit stores until February 11, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot that gives a hint of what we can expect.

SEE KATE MOSS'S LONGCHAMP PHOTO SHOOT HERE

Check out Moss’s signature sexy stare as she rocks out with her new bags in tow!

By Georgie Hindle