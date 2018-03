Kate Beckinsale still stylish as she hits the ice rink for Thanksgiving

Kate Beckinsale took to the ice for a spot of family fun this weekend – and still managed to look gorgeous with ice skates on!

The actress hit the ice-skating rink with her hubby Len Wiseman and daughter Lily, and looked super-cool in oversized sunnies and a funky baker boy cap.

She wrapped up in a long grey cardie, leggings and the ultimate celeb accessory – a cool scarf.

SEE MORE CELEBS IN WINTER SCARVES HERE

Fun and fabuous – we like your style, Kate!

By Ruth Doherty