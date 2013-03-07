See Jessica Alba and Alexa Chung's cute Halloween costumes!

With Halloween on the horizon, Jessica Alba, Alexa Chung and Kim Kardashian have been showcasing their best fancy dress outfits!

Jessica Alba headed out with hubby Cash Warren and tot Honor, dressed as The Incredibles. Little Honor looked super cute in her red suit, where as Jessica looked super hot in her lycra number – complete with dark wig!

Kim Kardashian also went for a slinky costume and a wig. She swapped her long dark waves for a blonde hairstyle and a shiny mermaid outfit.

Alexa Chung skipped the sexy costumes and hit the town with Poppy Delevingne dressed as little doggie! She teamed a furry outfit with drawn on whiskers and hair-bun ‘ears’.

