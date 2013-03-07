SEE Jennifer Aniston work a maxidress

Jennifer Aniston shows us how to do maxidress style

Our Jennifer Aniston on-set style crush is growing by the minute, and we’re just loving her latest outfit: a super-summery maxidress.

Jennifer had 70s-chic down pat as she shot scenes for her latest movie, The Bounty, in a we-want-it-now monochrome number with a pretty fan-print pattern.

The 40-year-old actress teamed her look with simple flip-flops, aviators, and a gold watch.

Every celebrity under the (summer) sun has been working the maxidress trend, which has proved to be the biggest style hit this season.

And we love, love, love, Jennifer’s take on the look.

By Ruth Doherty