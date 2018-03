Keira Knightley chats exclusively to InStyle about new movie Last Night...

Keira Knightley reveals all about her new movie Last Night co-starring Eva Mendes, exclusively to InStyle...

Keira and Eva hit the big screen together in this tense and compelling modern love-story, also starring the gorgeous Sam Worthington and Guillaume Canet.

And speaking exclusively to InStyle, Keira reveals all about her role and the film's director Maddy Tasjedin - SEE left.

MORE KEIRA KNIGHTLEY PICS