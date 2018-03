It’s enough to make us weep: Heidi Klum gave birth only four weeks ago – and she looks this fab already? Not fair.

The model showed off her tear-inducing figure as Victoria’s Secret models took over Times Square in New York ahead of their watched-by-millions famous annual catwalk show.

Heidi rocked in super-skinny jeans, a simple T-shirt, a so-now cropped biker jacket and gorgeous grey sky-high pumps.

Little Lou Samuel has got one yummy mummy!

By Ruth Doherty