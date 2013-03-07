SEE Georgia May Jagger's campaign for Versace

2010 is set to be Georgia May Jagger's year. The 17 year old model and daughter of Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger has set the fashion world alight with her sultry good looks. The fashion Gods have been so impressed with her that in December she won the coveted gong for Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

Georgia May has already starred in ads for Hudson Jeans and is lined up to appear in Rimmel London's next campaign. And it seems that Donatella Versace couldn't pass up the opportunity to shoot the smouldering model for her S/S 2010 Versace ads either.

'She's smart, a strong personality, beautiful, full of energy… And with that natural high star quality, I adore her. She's perfect for this collection – a real Versace girl,' Donatella said in a statement.

And star quality she certainly has. With her bee-stung pout, bleach blonde hair and come-hither eyes, she's got what it takes to carry off the most daring of outfits. Georgia was shot by celebrated fashion snapper, Mario Testino for Versace... Check her out draped across a white fur throw in the teensiest of neon-pink dresses. Gorgeous!

By Pat McNulty