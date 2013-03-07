SEE GaGa go Alexander McQueen crazy in her new music video

Lady GaGa wows dressed head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen for her Bad Romance video

Lady GaGa shows off some serious designer goodies straight from Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2010 runway, in her new video Bad Romance.

The fashion icon can be seen in various awe-inspiring outfits from a white wet-look suit and mask that covers her face to a barely-there silver sequin and bejewelled one-piece.

The fast-paced music video for Bad Romance sees Lady GaGa don various pieces of red lace and black underwear, a floor-length white fur coat and those 10-inch sky-scraping heels from Alexander McQueen's evolution-inspired Paris fashion show.

While Bad Romance is a catchy tune with some great lyrics, it's GaGa's unique and fearless style that's captivated us.

Watch the video here.

You go, girl!

By Georgie Hindle