SEE GaGa go Alexander McQueen crazy in her new music video
Rex/Universal
by: Sarah Karmali
7 Mar 2013

Lady GaGa wows dressed head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen for her Bad Romance video

Lady GaGa shows off some serious designer goodies straight from Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2010 runway, in her new video Bad Romance.

The fashion icon can be seen in various awe-inspiring outfits from a white wet-look suit and mask that covers her face to a barely-there silver sequin and bejewelled one-piece.

The fast-paced music video for Bad Romance sees Lady GaGa don various pieces of red lace and black underwear, a floor-length white fur coat and those 10-inch sky-scraping heels from Alexander McQueen's evolution-inspired Paris fashion show.

While Bad Romance is a catchy tune with some great lyrics, it's GaGa's unique and fearless style that's captivated us. 

Watch the video here. 

You go, girl!

By Georgie Hindle

 

 

