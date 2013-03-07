SEE Denise Van Outen’s gorgeous maternity style

Denise steps out looking stunning after announcing pregnancy

Denise Van Outen this week announced she and her hubby Lee Mead are expecting their first baby.

And she’s already working fantastic maternity style!

The 35-year-old stepped out last night looking ultra-glamorous in a sequin-embellished floaty shift minidress, which she teamed with thick black tights and suede skyscraper heels.

Denise and Lee, who married in the Seychelles earlier this year, are over the moon with their news.

A spokesman for Denise said: ‘Denise is 14 weeks pregnant. Both herself and Lee are absolutely delighted and can’t wait to start their family.'

Congratuations! And we can’t wait to see more fab yummy-mummy-to-be frocks…

By Ruth Doherty