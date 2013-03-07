SEE Demi Moore and Mischa Barton wow at The Beautiful Life premiere

Demi and Ashton go glam at premiere of his new show

Demi Moore proved that a women in her forties can look just as good as a women in her twenties at the party for The Beautiful Life premiere in New York.

Demi Moore arrived on the red carpet with hubby and executive producer of the new show, Ashton Kutcher, and the pair looked as cute and loved-up as ever.

The Hollywood actress put her legs on show in a short, pleated grey dress with matching clutch and strappy heels, while star of the show Mischa Barton went for a striking pink gown.

The 23-year-old decided to keep her limbs covered up and went for a stunning floor-length pink Zac Posen gown with gorgeous silver accessories.

Ashton's latest endeavor, The Beautiful Life, is about models trying to make it in the cut-throat fashion world in NYC and stars former OC actress Mischa, Elle Macpherson and High School Musical actor Corbin Bleu.

A new programme about fashion set in New York? Very exciting!

By Georgie Hindle