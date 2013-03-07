SEE Daisy Lowe’s divine Swarovski jewellery range

Model-turned-designer Daisy Lowe has launched her exclusive Swarovski Crystallized jewellery collection and we love it!

We’ve been eagerly awaiting Daisy Lowe’s planet-inspired jewellery collection since we first heard she was joining luxury brand Swarovski Crystallized to create a bespoke three-piece range, and now it has arrived.

Daisy’s collection, which she was pictured wearing at the launch at the Swarovski flagship store in London last night, includes a necklace, bracelet and earrings adorned with green, black, navy and clear star and moon jewels set on multiple silver chains.

Speaking to InStyle.co.uk at the bash, Daisy said: ‘I’m so happy with how the collection has turned out.’

In true model style, Daisy accessoried her Christopher Kane outfit to perfection with both the necklace and bracelet at last night’s launch.

‘From the moment I started the process I knew what I wanted so I was very hands on with the designing. I wasn’t going to put my name to something I hadn’t really been involved in, so it’s great to see finally see the end results', Daisy said.

And Daisy has every reason to be happy, we think the necklace at £92, earrings at £60 bracelet at £52 are going to be a massive hit when they become available to buy from January 19.

Stockist details can be found at Swarovski-crystallized.com or by calling 0207 434 3444.

By Georgie Hindle