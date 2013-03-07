SEE CLIP: A celeb-studded crowd at premiere of Colin Firth film The King's Speech!

Already tipped as an Oscars winner, Colin Firth's new movie The King's Speech drew an all-star crowd at its London premiere.

Everyone's favourite Mr Darcy - Colin Firth looked as suave and sophisticated as ever as he enjoyed the red carpet attention at the premiere of his new Oscar-tipped movie The King's Speech.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Joining Colin on the red carpet were his co-stars, the ever-flamboyant Helena Bonham Carter who wowed in a classic Vivienne Westwood black and tartan dress, along with Pirates Of The Caribbean star Geoffrey Rush.

Claire Danes showed off her fab figure in a ladylike Prada Fall 2010 red and black print, sleeveless dress, as she accompanied her fiance - British actor Hugh Dancy down the red carpet.

Set to be a huge hit, the film follows the story of King George VI (our Queen's dad!) who came to the throne after his brother Edward VIII's abdication, and struggled with a challenging speech impediment. Helped through his difficulties by his determined wife Elizabeth (otherwise known as the Queen's Mum) he soon becomes the voice of reassurance during tough times for Britain as the Second World War hits.

With Colin and Helena starring side-by-side as the royal couple, the cast also includes Jennifer Ehle who played Elizabeth Bennet to Colin's Mr Darcy in the iconic BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice!

And if you can't wait to see the film which opens in the UK in January 2011, see a clip of the film here!

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE