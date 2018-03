Last week we brought you the first pics of Cheryl Cole in the video for her new single, 3 Words.

And now, we’re treating you to another sneak peek!

The X Factor judge ditches her renowned voluminous brown curls for a poker-straight platinum-blonde wig and veil fascinator.

SEE MORE CHERYL COLE HAIRSTYLES HERE

The new single, for which she teamed up with the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.Am, is set for release on 21 December.

So what do you think? Love the blonde? Or prefer the brunette?

By Ruth Doherty